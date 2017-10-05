The Samsung Galaxy Note8 is really expensive. $900 is quite a lot of money, especially for something as fragile as a smartphone. One drop could mean the end of your shiny new device, or at least a very expensive repair job. Thankfully, Zizo makes some fantastic cases for the Note8 (they're even available on Amazon), and we're giving away 30 of their Zizo BOLT cases!

As you can probably tell from the pictures, the Zizo BOLT is made to take a beating. It meets 12 ft. military grade 8.10.1-G compliance, so it will keep your phone safe during drops and tumbles. The case also has a kickstand, a detachable 360-degree belt clip (so you can be as cool as Ron Swanson), and a lanyard loop. Your screen isn't left unsafe either, with a free glass screen protector being included in the box.

You can enter the giveaway below, as long as you live in the United States. It will run from October 3rd, 2017 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on Friday, October 6th, 2017. Good luck!

Zizo BOLT Note8 Case Giveaway

