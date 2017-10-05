The Essential Phone has a pair of cameras on the back, but more does not always mean better. As demonstrated in our review, the Essential Phone took really mediocre pictures at launch. The company has been working on improving the camera through software with a series of updates, and today the latest one has been announced. Build NMI81C is rolling out now with a number of cameras tweaks.
Here's what you can expect in the new update.
- Boosted capture speed in regular and low light to below 1 second (over 40% faster)
- Improved brightness and performance in low-light
- Spatial sound when shooting in 360 (supported on device, Facebook and YouTube)
- Use volume up/down keys as shutter buttons in 360 mode
- Countdown timer when in 360 camera mode
- Bug fixes and overall reliability improvements
Just head over to the update settings, and you should be able to pull the OTA. After updating, you'll also want to download the latest version of the Essential Camera app from the Play Store. Essential says there are a few more improvements in the works that will be delivered via this app including better HDR, live 360 streaming, and portrait mode.
