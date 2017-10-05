Projectors are usually bulky and immobile, but ZTE's Spro 2 can be easily brought wherever your heart desires. The Spro 2 is about 2.5 years old at this point, but there haven't really been many better ones launched. Now, you can get a Verizon LTE model for just $299.99 on eBay - about $300 off its MSRP, and $200 off the current going price.
The Spro 2 was actually pretty powerful for its time, rocking a Snapdragon 800 and a 6300mAh battery. It also has an HDMI input, Miracast, a microSD slot, and hotspot functionality, making it a rather versatile device. Its 1280x720 projection can get as bright as 200 lumens (not bad at all), and as large as 120 inches. This being a Verizon model, you can also slap a SIM card inside, and it should be factory unlocked for GSM networks. Of course, you can choose to use it with Wi-Fi only.
On ZTE's site, the Spro 2 started at $599.99 and now goes for $499.99. The last time we posted a deal on this projector, it was for an AT&T model at $399.99. This established eBay seller's price of $299.99 is pretty sweet, and shipping is free. If you want one, you may have to hurry, as eBay's showing its "Limited quantity available" message.
The same seller is now offering the Spro 2 LTE for an additional $40 off, making it $259.99. However, your order won't be processed until October 9th due to the seller being away. But if you can wait four days and need a mobile projector, check it out by hitting the source link.
Source: eBay
- eBay
