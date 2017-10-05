Google unveiled its latest and greatest phones yesterday at its big event in San Francisco, as you'll all be well aware of by now. Anyone wanting a piece of the action has to first work out if they can afford it, as these things aren't cheap. If you live in the US and you buy the phones directly from Google, you're looking at paying $649 for the Pixel 2 or $849 for the Pixel 2 XL (64GB models). That's a pretty penny, but there are already ways to bring the cost down a bit.

Best Buy is already offering some pretty good deals on the Verizon models of both phones, with savings of up to $100 if you pay in monthly installments. Here's what you can get:

Those aren't bad deals, particularly for the smaller 5" Pixel 2, and they all include the free Google Home Mini just as you'd get anywhere else with the new Pixels. You'd have to contend with the fact that these are Verizon phones, unlike the unlocked models you can get from the Google Store, so be aware of that before you jump on these offers. They won't be any good if you want to root and tinker with the device. But if you were already planning on getting a Pixel through Verizon anyway, this would appear to be a better option.