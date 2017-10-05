"I love, love, love Alexa. I use it every single day. I can't even count how many people I have

recommended Echo to."

recommended Echo to." “Echo is easy to setup and easy to use. I love it. Five stars out of five.”

“An ingenious device. Already firmly integrated into the family. Become indispensable. Great sound and beautiful design. A must have for every technology freak

Amazon Echo—The Hands-Free, Always On Speaker for just ₹9,999

Echo is a hands-free, voice-controlled speaker that allows you to access Alexa from anywhere in the room with far-field voice control. It uses on-device software to detect the wake word, “Alexa.” When Echo detects the wake word, the device’s light ring turns blue and begins streaming the request to the cloud where Alexa processes the request. Since Alexa is built in the cloud and leverages Amazon Web Services, the Alexa Voice Service is always getting smarter and adding more functionality

2nd Generation Far-Field Voice Recognition with Beam Forming Technology

Amazon Echo has an array of seven microphones that use beam-forming technology and noise cancellation so it can clearly hear you from across the room. This advanced beam-forming technology combines the signals from the individual microphones to suppress noise, reverberation, the music currently playing, and even competing speech to make sure Alexa clearly hears your request, even when in a noisy room.

Omnidirectional, Room-Filling Sound

Amazon Echo has been fine-tuned to deliver crisp vocals with dynamic bass response. Its 2.5” down-firing woofer, dedicated tweeter, Dolby processing, and 360° omni-directional audio deliver crisp vocals and dynamic bass throughout the room. Echo can stream music directly from popular music services such as Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, TuneIn, and more. Echo is also Bluetooth-enabled so you can stream music directly from your phone or tablet.

Designed to Disappear

Amazon Echo is designed to disappear into your home. Pick from a variety of shell colors and finishes to fit into your home’s décor—choices include charcoal, sandstone, and heather gray.

Echo Plus—Set Up Your Smart Home in Minutes for ₹14,999

Echo Plus includes all the features of Echo, including room-filling sound powered by Dolby and a far-field microphone array, and adds a built-in smart home hub.

With the built-in smart home hub, Echo Plus makes connecting to compatible smart home devices easy. Just say “Alexa, discover my devices,” and Echo Plus will automatically discover and set up compatible lights, without the need for additional hubs or apps. This simple set-up works initially with a variety of ZigBee-supported products from Philips Hue.

Echo Dot—Add Alexa to Any Room for Only ₹4,499

Echo Dot is a hands-free, voice controlled device that is powered by Alexa and uses the same far-field voice recognition as Echo. Echo Dot has a sleek and compact design, comes in either black or white, and is designed so you can put an Echo Dot into every room. Use the built-in speaker to talk with Alexa and listen to music, or Echo Dot can directly connect to speakers through Bluetooth or by using a 3.5mm stereo cable, enabling you to add Alexa to any home entertainment system.

Alexa—The Brain Behind Amazon Echo

Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot are powered by Alexa. Built in the cloud, and with tens of thousands of third party developers around the world creating skills, the Alexa service is always getting smarter. With Alexa, you can use just your voice to:

Hear the News

Alexa can read the news and give customised updates based on your preferences. You can choose your favorite outlets to provide the news or sports results, including The Times of India, NDTV, Reuters, and ESPNcricinfo. Just say “Alexa, what’s the news?” or “Alexa, read my flash briefing.”

Get the Weather

Ask Alexa about local, national, and international weather forecasts. For example: “Alexa, will it rain tomorrow?”, “Alexa, what’s the weather in Mumbai?”, or “Alexa, what’s the weather in Bangalore this weekend?”

Play Music

Alexa offers a seamless, hands-free music experience with premier music services including Amazon Prime Music, Saavn, TuneIn, and more. Control volume and playback for millions of songs by saying “Alexa, turn it up” or “Alexa, skip this song.” If you aren’t sure who an artist is, just say “Alexa, which song is this?”

Amazon Prime Music will soon be available as an exclusive preview to invite-only Echo customers at no additional cost. Customers can enjoy their favorite music ad-free and on-demand across a wide catalogue of English and multiple Indian language songs. Listening to music with Alexa is as simple as saying “Alexa, play Bollywood songs” or “Alexa, play Arijit Singh songs.” If you’re in the mood to relax, say “Alexa, play smooth jazz,” or for your morning workout, simply say “Alexa, play my workout mix.” Amazon Prime Music is coming soon exclusively for Prime members at no extra cost.

Listen to Music Everywhere

You can also group multiple Echo devices and synchronise them to stream the same music in every room. Simply use the Alexa App to create groups with two or more Echo devices by naming the group, such as “drawing room.” Once you’ve created the group, simply say “Alexa, play Bhangra in the drawing room.”

Control your Smart Home

Use Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot to switch on the lamp before getting out of bed, or dim the lights from the couch to watch a movie—all using just your voice. Alexa works with devices such as smart lights and plugs from brands including Philips, SYSKA LED, Oakter, TP-Link, and more.

Ask Questions

Ask Alexa all kinds of questions, including those about famous people, dates, places, calculations, conversions, spelling, and much more. For example, “Alexa, what time is sunrise in Mumbai?”, “Alexa, how many days until Diwali?”, “Alexa, what's the length of the Kaveri river?”, or “Alexa, how do you spell Tiruchinappalli?” Or, ask Alexa for a joke by saying “Alexa, tell me a joke.”

Follow your Favorite Sports Teams

Ask Alexa for live scores or scores for completed games, find out when your favorite team plays their next game, and more. Just ask “Alexa, what is India’s cricket score?”, “Alexa, when is India’s cricket match?”

Set Timers and Alarms

Set up multiple alarms and timers with your voice, including setting repeating alarms. Just say “Alexa, wake me up at 6 tomorrow morning,” “Alexa, how much time is left on my timer?”, or “Alexa, set a repeating alarm for Tuesday at 9:00 am.”

Create Shopping and To-Do Lists

Alexa can help you stay organised by creating and managing your To-Do and Shopping lists. Just say “Alexa, add ‘garam masala’ to my Shopping list,” “Alexa, put ‘change oil’ on my To-Do list,” or “Alexa, what’s on my Shopping list?”

Check your Calendar

Ask Alexa to add or read events from the Google Calendar or read events from shared calendars. Just say “Alexa, what’s on my calendar tomorrow at 9:00?”, “Alexa, add an event to my calendar,” or “Alexa, add ‘shopping’ to my calendar for Saturday at 10:00.”

Echo Spatial Perception (ESP)

If you have multiple Echo devices within hearing distance, Amazon’s ESP technology intelligently calculates the clarity of the your voice and determines which Echo is closest and should respond to the request—instantly. This feature is smart—performance gets better over time, so ESP will continuously improve as you use Echo. In multi-Echo households, ESP resolves the problem of two Echo devices answering you at the same time.

Third Party Skills

Developers can use the Alexa Skills Kit (ASK) to build skills. More than 10,000 skills will be available at launch with Alexa in India. These skills add even more capabilities like ordering a favorite takeaway from popular services like Freshmenu or Zomato, requesting a ride from Uber or Ola, preparing dinner with the help of recipes from Tarla Dalal and more.

Pricing and Availability

Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot are available by invitation to customers who want to help shape and develop Alexa and the Echo family of devices as they evolve in India. Request an invitation to purchase Echo at www.amazon.in/echo, Echo Plus at www.amazon.in/echoplus, and Echo Dot at www.amazon.in/echodot. For a limited time, eligible customers will receive an introductory discount of 30% off the purchase price of Echo devices and one year of Prime membership. Devices will ship beginning the week of October 30th.

Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot will also be available at Croma, Reliance Digital stores and other offline retailers following the invite-only period.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalised recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.in/about.