Carriers are notoriously slow to update their devices to newer versions of Android, and while this is not only annoying for users who want to try out new features, it also has implications for the security of devices. Until now, the Verizon HTC Desire 530 had been running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow (released by Google in December 2015) with anything but up-to-date security patches. A new update has just been announced, and it does improve the situation, if only a little bit.
According to the HTC announcement page, the update has two "key enhancements": Android 7.0 and August 2017 Android Security Updates. Nougat was released in the summer of 2016, so it's only a smidgen late to the HTC Desire party. The official build number for the update is 2.11.605.4, so check before you update that your version is older than that (Settings > About > Software Information).
You are told to set aside 20 minutes, plug the phone in, and make sure you're connected to Wi-Fi before proceeding with the update process. Then you can navigate to Settings > System update > Check for new system update > DOWNLOAD NOW to get things started. You'll get a notification once the update is downloaded with the option to install. After the phone automatically reboots, you're good to go, with a brand-new (year-old) version of Android to play around with, not to mention those all important security patches.
- Source:
- HTC
