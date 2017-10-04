In a tweet posted just earlier today, Verizon's CMO Diego Scotti confirmed that Google's upcoming Pixel devices, to be announced today, are going to be exclusive to Verizon, just as they were last year. So if you were hoping to pick up either phone from another carrier, you're probably out of luck.
The biggest no-brainer ever. Google Pixel and Verizon. Exclusive Wireless Partner. #google #pixel congrats @LorraineTwohill and @google pic.twitter.com/TiqaGSUVvD
— Diego Scotti (@diegoscotti) October 4, 2017
There's no word on the details for exclusivity quite yet, it could just be a timed exclusive. But given that the last Pixel was exclusive to Verizon for the life of the device, it wouldn't be surprising to see that continue with the Pixel 2 devices.
