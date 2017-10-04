In a tweet posted just earlier today, Verizon's CMO Diego Scotti confirmed that Google's upcoming Pixel devices, to be announced today, are going to be exclusive to Verizon, just as they were last year. So if you were hoping to pick up either phone from another carrier, you're probably out of luck.

There's no word on the details for exclusivity quite yet, it could just be a timed exclusive. But given that the last Pixel was exclusive to Verizon for the life of the device, it wouldn't be surprising to see that continue with the Pixel 2 devices.