Spotify has been making some news lately. Following on the heels of Google's hardware event today, the music streaming service has announced all users, Free and Premium, can use their voices to get tunes going on any Assistant-enabled device, meaning that it's not just limited to the Home anymore.

All you need to do is link your Spotify account to Assistant and set it as the default music service. Once you've done that, you just ask Google to play some music, even sending the song to another Chromecast-enabled speaker. Neat.

Rita says that she tested this a few days ago, so this may not be entirely new. Regardless, it will be rolling out in the coming weeks.