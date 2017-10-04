You might have lost track with all the Google happenings today, but Sonos had a little event in NYC today. It announced something we've heard rumored a few times—an Alexa-equipped speaker. The Sonos One goes on sale in a few weeks, and it's priced at $199. That's not bad for a Sonos speaker.

The device looks not unlike Amazon's own redesigned Echo devices. It's a small speaker with an omnidirectional microphone array designed to pick up your voice commands from anywhere in a room. Sonos says you can use this device just like Amazon's Echo devices to control smart home devices, access your data, and so on. You can use voice commands to control your music as well. It also plugs into the Sonos ecosystem for multiroom listening and control via the Sonos app.

The Sonos One packs a pair of Class-D amplifiers and custom drivers. The design is basically the same as the Sonos Play:1, which has been well-reviewed and clocks in at the same $199 price tag. Presumably, that speaker will be discontinued or dropped in price now that the One is announced. It goes on sale on October 24th at all major retailers. You can pre-order it now from Sonos.