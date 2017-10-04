Article Contents
Cases, like the phones they protect, come in a whole range of styles. The gamut of protection runs quite broadly. But no matter what you need, Spigen is here to provide with its varied line of high-quality cases, which cover the full spectrum from the sleek and slim polycarbonate Thin Fit case, all the way to the two-part TPU and PC composite Tough Armor. Whatever kind of protection you need, when it comes to both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Spigen has your back.
Hybrid Protection
Tough Armor
Spigen Tough Armor case for the Pixel 2 (left) and the Pixel 2 XL (right)
Some people absolutely need the best possible protection, no matter what. And Spigen is ready with a solution for them. The Tough Armor case for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL is one of the strongest and sleekest out there. With a two-part TPU and polycarbonate build, the composite case is sure to meet your protective needs, all while still keeping a fairly slim profile. And with the included kickstand you can satisfy all your media needs on the go.
While the flexible TPU layer keeps your phone safe with its Mil-Grade Air Cushion Technology™, the polycarbonate back provides a rigid frame and protective shell for increased durability. Labeled buttons on the sides provide responsive and tactile feedback, while the raised lips ensure maximum protection from every side. No matter what, this case has you covered.
Neo Hybrid
Spigen Neo Hybrid case for the Pixel 2 (left) and the Pixel 2 XL (right)
Spigen's Neo Hybrid is structured like a two-part composite. You get the advantages of each material combined. Your Pixel 2 or 2 XL rests safely inside a soft and shock-absorbing TPU, while the harder bumper provides reinforced protection around the edges, where your phone needs it the most. It's the best of both worlds wrapped around your phone.
The matte surface and grippy anti-slip herringbone pattern protects your phone from impacts and fingerprints alike, while the tapered cutouts around back provide easy access where you need it. And the two-tone aesthetic looks snazzy, to boot.
Slim Protection
Rugged Armor
Spigen Rugged Armor case for the Pixel 2 (left) and the Pixel 2 XL (right)
Sometimes you need simple and straightforward protection in an excellent package. That's where Spigen's Rugged Armor case for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL comes in, providing a single-layer TPU case with attractive styling and the same Spigen durability you've come to expect. With Spigen's Air Cushion Technology™ on all four corners, you can rest easy knowing your phone is that much safer when it comes to unexpected circumstances.
And with the textured carbon fiber accents your phone isn't just safe, it's in good-looking hands, too. Mil-Grade protection never came in such an attractive package.
Thin Fit
Spigen Thin Fit case for Pixel 2 (left) and the Pixel 2 XL (right)
Sometimes less is more, as minimalists everywhere can agree. Spigen's Thin Fit case was designed for the Pixel 2 and 2 XL to be lightweight and bulk-free. Its form-fitted polycarbonate body has precise cutouts for your phone's buttons, and it even has a slot inside for QNMP magnetic car mount plates.
It might be lightweight, but that doesn't mean it lacks in features or protection. Even the minimal among us can keep their phones safe in style.
Liquid Crystal
Spigen Liquid Crystal case for the Pixel 2 (left) and the Pixel 2 XL (right)
A lot of effort goes into designing a phone like the Pixel 2 and 2 XL. Why hide it? With the Liquid Crystal from Spigen, you won't have to worry about sacrificing looks for protection. It's made from crystal-clear and flexible TPU so you can show off your phone while still keeping it blemish-free.
A beveled opening in the back provides access to your Pixel 2 or 2 XL's fingerprint reader, and the pronounced buttons on the sides keep things tactile and responsive. Who said you had to sacrifice looks for protection?
Whatever your style or requirements might be, Spigen has a case to fit your needs and lifestyle when it comes to Google's new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Whether you're interested in a super-thin solution to rock with those skinny jeans, or you need to step things up for extreme durability, at least one of Spigen's cases is sure to please.
