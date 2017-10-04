Are you coughing up $650 for a Pixel 2 or $850 for a Pixel 2 XL? Well, assuming you can get an order in (shipping has already slipped to 4-6 weeks for some models), Google will throw in a free Google Home Mini with your purchase.

The company didn't say when the promotion ends, but it doesn't appear to be limited to the Google Store. According to a leaked Best Buy promotion, BB will include a Home Mini too. When you order from the Google Store, an offer code will be sent to you after a short period of time.We'll update this post if/when we learn more.