To our Indian readers interested in the new Pixels, I have some bad news for you. Seems that the powers that be have decided that all of you need to pay the same (roughly, thanks to currency exchange) for the 64GB Pixel 2 that we here in America have to pay for the 128GB Pixel 2 XL. What.

Flipkart will be the exclusive Pixel 2 retailer for India, meaning that you cannot purchase the phones through the Google Store. For those of you for whom this applies, here is the price breakdown — I have to admit that I choked a bit when I read this:

Pixel 2 (64GB): Rs 61,000 (~$950 USD)

Pixel 2 (128GB): Rs 70,000 (~$1,075 USD)

Pixel 2 XL (64GB): Rs 73,000 (~$1,122 USD)

Pixel 2 XL (128GB): Rs 82,000 (~$1,260 USD)

That's some... steep pricing. Ouch. Pre-orders start on October 26; the Pixel 2 will be available to purchase on November 1, while the Pixel 2 XL will wait until November 15.