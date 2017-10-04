At Google's event today, we saw a lot of new products announced. Meet the Pixelbook, the long-overdue successor to the Chromebook Pixels of yore — we saw this leaked a few weeks ago. This laptop/tablet hybrid fits in well with Google's overall design language and it packs in high-end specs and Assistant, starting off at $999.

Specs Display 12.3" QHD LCD CPU Intel Core i5, i7 RAM up to 16GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Battery ~10 hours of use, USB-C charging Keyboard Backlit, soft touch

With Android apps on ChromeOS in full-swing, as it has been for the last while, it makes complete sense that the Pixelbook is a 2-in-1 hybrid (or what some may call 4-in-1). Google has partnered with Wacom to provide the Pixelbook Pen, a stylus with Assistant built-in that has 60 degrees of angular awareness, 10 milliseconds of latency, and over two thousand levels of pressure sensitivity.

The first laptop built with #GoogleAssistant, take action on screen with Pixelbook's smart companion, Google Pixelbook Pen. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/3URwYnBmX4 — Google (@Google) October 4, 2017

At 10mm thick, the Pixelbook weighs in at 1 kilogram, meaning you can haul it around without breaking your back (from the weight of your laptop at least). The 12.3" QHD LCD display is a bit smaller than I'd like, but it's still a good size. Assistant finally makes its way to ChromeOS and I need it in my life. Not only is there voice recognition, as usual, but there is a dedicated Assistant key on the keyboard for those times when you're in class or a coffee shop and can't talk to your laptop. The Pen also acts like an Assistant trigger, letting you take actions on the things you see on the screen.

One other really neat thing that Google announced was what it calls Smart Tether. If there's no Wifi available, your Pixelbook with connect automatically to your Pixel phone to get a data signal — I'm sure there will be some kind of settings for those who are not on unlimited data plans.

Battery life is quoted at ten hours of life, and comes with USB-C charging. The laptop and Pen will both be available on the Google Store for pre-order today. in the U.S., U.K., and Canada.