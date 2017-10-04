Ready to spend some cash on the latest hotness? The page to order the new Pixels directly from Google is now live. You can pick up both the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL in both unlocked and Verizon flavors and multiple color and size configurations. As of now, all combinations appear to be available, so if you had a specific combo in mind, get to ordering.

The 5" Pixel 2 is available in three colors (Just Black, Clearly White, and Kinda Blue) and both 64GB and 128GB memory configurations. It will cost $649-$749, depending on the memory configuration you select.

The bigger Pixel 2XL is $200 more, starting at $849 for the 64GB model, and $949 for the 128GB model. It's only available in two colors, though. You can have it in Just Black and Panda Black & White.

Shipping times vary based on configuration, and it should be available to order now in Canada, Germany, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the United States, with other countries coming later. Get your orders in soon.