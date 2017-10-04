The Google Home Mini is finally official, and you can buy one from the Google Store today. But free things are always better than things that cost money. Since the Home Mini is roughly the size of a donut, Google has set up a few Donut Shops around the United States (and one in Canada) giving them away.

If you visit one of these popup shops, Google says you either get two donuts or a Home Mini. The shops are located in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago, Madison, Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Toronto.

Sadly, the closest shop to me is about 500 miles away, but let us know in the comments if you're going to one. You can find the addresses at the source link below.