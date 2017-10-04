Google's event is in full swing, and the company's been talking up its recent milestones. The announcement that there are over 55 million Chromecast devices out there is a biggie, though. Guess the device has become pretty ubiquitous.

The statement also came with the news that Google WiFi is the best-selling mesh networking product. I haven't had a chance to try that out just yet, myself, but I'm not sure that I could live without my Chromecast anymore.

For nostalgia's sake, you should check out our review of the OG device back in 2013. They grow up so fast, don't they?