Home-related news continues. Google has just announced at its event that Google Home will be coming to Japan next week. The company originally made the promise back at I/O, but now we've got a definite time-frame. Looks like they just missed the original "end of summer" expectation.

Google also announced back in May that the Assistant would be getting support for Japanese, and that the Assistant's Actions on Google would work with Japanese back in July.

It's always good to see features and products expanding to new markets, we'll have to wait and see if any other regions get some love over the course of today's event.