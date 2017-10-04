Where is your phone right now? Is it in your pocket, on the coffee table, or has it slipped in between the couch cushions? You won't have to wonder about where your phone has gotten to anymore, as long as there's a Google Home nearby. Google is adding a feature to find your phone with a voice command, even if the phone is on silent.

All you need to say is "where's my phone," and Google Home will ping the phone. This is a feature I've hacked into my Home using IFTTT, but the Google version will be better as it can turn up the volume on your phone. It will make noise even if you left the ringer silenced, so it's basically like the "find my device" web service. It should be a lot more convenient when you're at home, though.

Making a silenced phone ring via Home is only for Android devices. An iPhone can still be found via Home, but it's just a phone call. You're still going to be digging through the cushions if the phone was silenced when you lost it. This feature will work on any Google Home device; Home Mini, Home, or Home Max.