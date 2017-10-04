Google Fiber has been hitting a few rough patches lately; it turns out it's pretty expensive and difficult to lay down fiber internet. But Google thinks it can turn things around by shifting the service's rollout process. Today the company announced that Fiber will arrive in Louisville and San Antonio, but without the traditional TV add-on.

In all current cities, Google Fiber consts of home internet and TV service. Google's reasoning for the change is that fewer and fewer people are signed up for traditional TV service. And indeed, 'cord-cutting' has been a steady trend for years. Plus, Fiber's incredibly fast internet connection means that streaming services always work fine, even with multiple people watching high-quality streams at once.

Google isn't changing anything with existing Fiber cities, but the company notes that more and more customers are switching to internet-only options. No exact ETA was given for the rollout in Louisville and San Antonio.