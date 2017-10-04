Last month, Google's sister company Nest revealed a smart doorbell, the Nest Hello. It has a built-in camera with IR illumination, and is able to detect faces with Nest Cam IQ. Google is leveraging that feature with a new voice command for the Google Assistant.

At today's press event, the company announced that you will be able to ask Assistant "Who's at the front door." The response will include the person's name, if their face is set up with Nest IQ. Pretty awesome. It wasn't explicitly confirmed, but this feature will likely go live once the Nest Hello goes on sale in 2018.