As the craziness of the biggest Google hardware launch ever winds down, we're seeing some more promotions pop up for the Googley goodness. According to the support page, you can score $25 off a Home or Home Mini if you order from Walmart and Express. While knocking $25 off the original Home is nice (similar to the Christmas sales last year), getting $25 off the Mini is a whole 50% off. Wow.

The purchase must be made through Walmart via Google Express, and it appears to be U.S.-only. The Home or Home Mini must be activated between today and January 15, 2018 — the sale ends on January 31, 2018. My guess is this is a rebate, based on the "Coupon will be automatically issued after linking account to Walmart.com" condition.

On a side note, it looks like Google is also offering a free month of YouTube Red with Home and Home Mini purchases. And for you U.K. buyers, you don't get the $25 off, but you do get three free months of Red instead. Canadians, you get three free months of the Google Play Music — quite the, uh, deal there.

Oh, and there's something about 20% off a Domino's pizza. Yay. It seems that the Home Mini has not gone live on Google Express yet, so be patient.