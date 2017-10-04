



The original Google Home is about to get some new family members. The smaller of the two, the aptly named Home Mini, will come in three colors: chalk, charcoal, and coral. In order to match the latter, Google will soon provide a reddish base for the regular Home so that your personal assistant decor can match each other.

Like the other fabric bases, this one will cost you $20 plus shipping. If you don't know by now, you can change out the base on your Home by just pulling it off. The magnets give way with only a bit of resistance, then you just put the new one on.

At time of writing, the coral base is listed as "Coming soon" (alongside the black metal one, for some reason). If you want your Home and Home Mini to match, keep your eye on the Google Store. And if you're also getting the Home Max (for $399), you'll be SOL on your smart speakers matching. Bummer.