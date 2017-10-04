I'll be honest, I'm having trouble keeping track of the distinction Google seems to be trying to make between "Apps for the Google Assistant," "Actions on Google," and the Google Assistant. I get that the ambiguous double name for the former expands the capabilities of the latter for developer use. But, frankly, the difference in marketing seems entirely unnecessary and overly confusing, both for consumers and for myself.

Also, Actions/Apps for Google now supports four new languages.





Actions on Google already supported US, UK, and Australian English, but today Google has added support for German, Japanese, Korean, and French. These languages are also explicitly tied to their respective regions in the announcement, for whatever reason. That includes Canada, which supports both French and English now.