Sure, you're out there every day, posting Instagram Stories and generally oversharing with the world. But... does anyone like what you're doing? If only there were a way to collect the opinions of friends and internet acquaintances via your Stories. Well, now there is with the new two-option polls in Instagram Stories.
If you want to know what your followers think, just drop a poll into your next Story. After you've taken a photo or video, tap the "poll" sticker and place it anywhere on your screen. You can customize it with more stickers and type out the question and answer options. As soon as you share, your followers can vote.
Votes show up in the viewers list for that part of your Story, and they update live as people cast their ballots. It also includes who voted for what. The results will disappear after 24 hours along with the story. Two new design features are rolling out alongside the polls. There's a new color picker for brushes and an alignment tool for text and stickers. However, the alignment tool sounds like an iOS-only feature for right now.
