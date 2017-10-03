Android One has been getting a fresh breath of life in the past months thanks to an expansion into new countries with the Xiaomi Mi A1 and Moto X4 Android One version. One other device we've been hearing about is the HTC U11 Life, codenamed HTC Ocean_Life. Last month we got a glimpse at what it would look like and now HTC leakster @LlabTooFer has posted the alleged specs of the phone.

U11 Life (AndroidOne program)

SD630

RAM/ROM 3/32gb or 4/64gb

5.2' 1080p

Cameras 16/16mp

Battery 2600mah

Edge Sense, USonic

IP67

Android O — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) October 3, 2017

As you can see, this is another midrange device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, a 5.2" 1080p display, 3 or 4GB or RAM, 32 or 64GB of storage, front and back cameras at 16MP, and a 2600mAh battery. Nice surprises include the Edge Sense squeezing gesture, USonic headphones which seem like they might be included in the box, and IP67 water and dust resistance.

This might be the first Android One device to ship with Oreo (the Mi A1 and Moto X4 have Nougat with a vow of Oreo before the end of the year). And hopefully it will have the same promise of being one of the first devices to get Android P.

Now all we can hope for is that HTC doesn't pull an HTC and price this unrealistically. $300-400 seems like a good sweet spot for the U11 Life to exist in and would make the phone more attractive to the buyer interested in the midrange.