Whether you're looking for a new phone or a spare one, it's hard to pass up good deals sometimes. LeEco's Le Pro3 is on sale for $199 on Amazon, meaning that you can save $151 off of this device. Not too shabby at all.

While the official software situation may be in question, this phone appeared on our list of best devices for Lineage OS. For your two hundred bucks, you get a 5.5" 1080p IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 16MP/8MP cameras, a huge 4,070mAh battery, and a (possibly dubious) U.S. warranty. That's a lot of phone, with great ROM potential, for $199.

LeEco may be a laughingstock, in both name and its bumbling business practices, but the Le Pro3 itself isn't a bad phone. Slap your favorite ROM on it and you're good to go. Hit up the source link to get going, if you're so inclined.