Google really wants you to use Android Pay. Dunkin' Donuts really wants you to get hooked on its donuts and/or coffee. That's sometimes all it takes in the world of commercial tie-ins, and sure enough, that's how this deal was born. A free $5 gift card for Dunkin' Donuts is up for grabs, and all you have to do is use Android Pay a few times.

We know this thanks to a tip from a reader, who sent the above screenshot after setting up the deal. If you want confirmation, it's also been posted on Slickdeals, too. To get the deal, you simply need to follow these steps:

Open the Android Pay app. Tap the three-dot menu button. Hit Enter promo code. Type 'DUNKIN'. Tap Apply.

In order for it to work you'll need to already have a bank card set up in the app as a payment method, and then you'll need to make three purchases at using it within 30 days of entering the code. It's worth noting this probably only works in the US. I just chanced it here in the UK without success.

If you already use Android Pay regularly, it'll be a piece of cake. If you don't, well perhaps it's a good enough reason to start using the convenient tap-to-pay method. A free coffee with a donut sounds like a good enough incentive to me. Full terms are available in the app.