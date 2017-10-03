It has been just over two years since Chainfire announced the sale of root tool SuperSU to a newly formed company called CMMT. Despite some initial fears, this transfer of ownership hasn't negatively impacted users, and SuperSU is still chugging along. However, Chainfire's two-year contract with CCMT is running out, so it's time for him to move on. To what? Lots of things, probably.

According to Chainfire, part of the deal was that he'd remain involved with SuperSU for two years as CCMT took over development. During that time, regular updates have continued, and Chainfire has completed a full code review. He plans to remain in touch with CCMT in an advisory role through February 24 of next year, but his day-to-day responsibilities are done.

As for what's next, Chainfire notes that leaving SuperSU frees him up to work on the kind of big projects he had to pass on previously. Chainfire intends to shift his focus a bit, but that doesn't mean it's going to leave mobile development behind. He did just launch firmware.mobi earlier this month as an excuse to mess around with Python. He'd apparently like to use some of his newfound freedom to experiment with Swift and Kotlin as well. Whatever Chainfire does, I'm sure the Android community wishes him well.