Games

Ticket to Ride: First Journey

Android Police coverage: Introduce your child to the wonders of board games with Asmodee Digital's release of Ticket to Ride: First Journey

Ticket to Ride: First Journey is a child-friendly version of the popular railway-themed German-style board game. Not only is it a great starting point to garner your child's interest in the game and its mechanics, but the kid-friendly illustrations and humorous animations offer an immersive experience that should appeal to many children and parents alike. This way the whole family can enjoy the title together.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Ticket to Ride: First Journey is part of the famous Ticket to Ride board game series. In this version, players can embark on their very first ride and visit major European and American cities. The game is easy for the whole family to play together. The youngest players can now challenge the most experienced in Ticket to Ride First Journey.

Modern Combat Versus: New Online Multiplayer FPS

Android Police coverage: Gameloft has officially launched 'Modern Combat Versus,' and it's as dumbed down as ever

Modern Combat Versus: New Online Multiplayer FPS takes the tried and true first-person multiplayer combat of a game like Overwatch and stuffs it into a Modern Combat skin. Essentially this is an offshoot of the normal Modern Combat franchise where the gameplay is multiplayer focused and online only. You can expect auto aim as well as auto fire functionality by default within this competitive title, not to mention a wide swath of loot boxes and in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Drop into a free, fun online FPS that defines a new era of shooter games. Choose your Agent, master your role, and dominate the field of battle with your team. From skilled run 'n' gun attackers and covert assassins to team supporters and defenders, there’s an Agent for every style of warfare.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Android Police coverage: The worldwide launch of 'Middle-earth: Shadow of War' is today

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a promotional title from Warner Bros. for their upcoming AAA console and PC release that goes by the same name. It's undoubtedly a free-to-play gacha RPG filled with all of the usual trappings. So that does mean you can expect plenty of in-app purchases, not to mention a convoluted monetization system with multiple currencies.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

Certain that it will help overthrow Sauron and raise himself as a force for good in his place, Celebrimbor has forged a new ring of power. Alongside this ring of power, he has forged a series of minor rings that are bound to its fate and call to Champions across Middle-earth; wage the Shadow War and overthrow Sauron's armies. Continue Talion's journey through Mordor and wage real-time battles to turn Sauron's army against him with the Champions of Middle-earth and your own personal Orc army.

Harald: A Game of Influence

Harald: A Game of Influence is a new card game for Android from Asmodee Digital. Well, to be more exact it is more a port of the physical card-based board game, though this is the first digital release. As the title would suggest, this title is a game of influence where you play as the head of a village. It is each player's job to try and charm the most influential character, be noticed by the king, and obtain his favor.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Harald is a card game of influence and majority. As the head of a village, each player will try to charm the most influential character of the realm to be noticed by the King and win his favor. But to win you will need to think and wisely use the abilities of each character.

AKA TO BLUE

AKA TO BLUE is a premium vertical arcade-style bullet hell shoot 'em up game. For fans of the genre, this is a solid effort that should not be missed. Not only do the graphics offer a pleasant cell shaded look, but the gameplay is comparable to any of the Cave created SHMUPs out there today.

Monetization: $8.49 / no ads / no IAPs

The first console-quality smartphone shooter. Glide with silky smooth controls through a sea of bullets. SLASH THROUGH THE BULLET RAIN in this gripping vertical arcade-style bullet hell shooting game. Have fun propelling yourself through these 5 challenging stages. Fight your way through to the ending.

Photo Stuff with Ruff

Photo Stuff with Ruff is a photo-centric game from PBS kids that ties directly into their animated digital series. The gist of the gameplay has your child taking pictures of their surroundings in order to learn facts as well as complete particular situations. But best of all, the game is completely free, so there are no worries of interruptive advertisements or in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Based on PBS KIDS’ new short-form animated digital series, The Ruff Ruffman Show, Photo Stuff with Ruff will inspire your child to discover what the “stuff” in his or her world is made of. In this camera-based experience, your child will learn about science by exploring his or her surroundings and taking pictures of different materials to complete silly scenes.

Brawl Colors: Popping intelligence

Brawl Colors: Popping intelligence is a puzzle game with infinite gameplay. Much like 2048 or Threes! you can play on a single board as long as you can last. Unlike those games, this release is more focused on Tetris shaped pieces that require you to drag and drop them onto the opposite color on the board in order to get the highest number of swapped colors possible.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Are you ready to take up a brain challenge now? Improve your intelligence with Brawl Colors.. Chill out puzzling game with an infinite gameplay. Switch the colors and change the perspective. Designed to challenge your intelligence.

Jelly Defense Lite

Jelly Defense isn't a new tower defense game by any means, and yet Jelly Defense Lite was just released on the Play Store this past week. As you can guess, it is a free version of the premium release that affords you an easy way to check out the gameplay without going out of pocket.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Join the Jelly forces now and lead them to glory in this uneven and fierce fight against the invaders. Use your tactical skills and wisdom to tip the scales of victory in your favor in order to save the Diploglobe and the Jelly nation from the agressors.

Spark of Light

Spark of Light is a Daydream VR puzzle game that uses the virtual reality setting to its advantage by implementing puzzles that can only be solved through the medium. The graphics are drop-dead gorgeous, and the gameplay itself offers a fun and intuitive puzzle experience. There is even a Gear VR version, for those that have invested in Samsung's VR platform.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Enter a beautiful Dreamscape and bring back the light. Help Nerow by manipulating his world with environment-puzzles designed specifically for VR. Search for hidden fireflies to guide Nerow and solve the mysteries of the stolen light to help him on his quest and rescue the Sun-bug. The beautiful world in Spark of Light raises the bar for visual quality standards on mobile VR.

Give It Up! 3

Give It Up! 3 is a simple platformer where you tap on the screen in unison with the character's movement. This is a lot more complicated than it seems, which gives the player a good bit of challenge. The graphics are clean and easy to read, and the intuitive gameplay makes for a solid game that is worth picking up.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Increased the difficulty to challenge your limit. Intensified the rhythm to intrude your pace. Don’t believe me? Dare you try it? Join the escape of a little black dot, Blob. Let the game stimulate your nerves. Classic challenging game “Give it up” comes again. Grasp your phone and ready to go.

Rainbow Breaker

Rainbow Breaker is the latest game from 111% and it is a cross between Breakout and Bust-a-Move. You simply want to deflect all balls towards the top of the screen in order to knock the other balls loose. While the graphics are pretty simple, the gameplay is hectic and fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

111% New arcade Game “Rainbow Breaker”. Combination of bubble bubble and arkanoid game. Take the falling balls and match them to the same color. Create beautify your game screen. How quickly can you break balls of different colors? One ball can be thousands of rainbow balls.

Music Tiles - the most fun & addictive game!

Music Tiles - the most fun & addictive game! is yet another tile-based tower building game where you tap on the screen to line up the sliding tiles as perfectly as possible. The higher you build your tower, the higher your final score will be. Which is the goal of the game, to get the highest score.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

Pile up the tiles to make the uppermost music tower. Make sure to follow the rhythm if you want to make the highest score in the world. Challenge your friends: who will build the highest tower?! Ready to try the best arcade music game for Android?

Merge Town!

Merge Town! plays similar to the game Threes!, but instead of only being able to slide your tiles together, you can drag and drop them anywhere on the grid. The gist is that you want to build the highest tiered house by combining all of the smaller ones. While the gameplay is little new on Android, it is an enjoyable experience all the same.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $3.99

Ever wanted to be Mayor? Ever wanted to run a town, develop the land, and see a metropolis grow? Well, look no further than Merge Town., the newest title from Gram Games. The concept of the game is simple - you have a plot of land, and it’s your job to turn it into a town.

Guess My Pixels: Games Edition

Guess My Pixels: Games Edition is a simple game of hangman where you try to guess the name of the video game characters represented on your screen. As you progress the characters get more difficult to identify, but for any avid gamer, the majority should be easy enough to figure out with a little bit 0f patience.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Are you the perfect gamer? Have you been gaming your whole life? Time to take the ultimate gamer test in GUESS MY PIXELS: GAME EDITION. This game features 150 levels of pixel madness for you to validate yourself as the true gamer since you were born.

Boundland

Boundland uses a slingshot mechanic similar to Angry Birds, but the difference is that your goal in this game is to navigate small levels in order to make it to the end of the stage. While the mechanics are simple, it works as intended. Sure, the graphics leave a little to be desired, and the menu system is a bit of a mess, but the gameplay itself can be fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $4.99

Boundland is a fun drag-and-release game where you navigate your multi-shaped character through lots of dark levels and scary boss fights. Drag, aim and release to move your character. Watch out for red sharp spikes and evil bosses as your goal is to collect the colorful gems and finish each level by catching the star.

Build your own character by selecting a shape, eye and color.

Navigate through 50 levels and battle 5 bosses

Endless arcade mode with a ton of quests

Plain Escape

Plain Escape is all about survival. By only being able to move to the left and right, you are tasked with surviving as long as possible on a constantly evolving and moving field of play. As your surrounding change and warp right under your feet, you must continue moving without falling victim to the perils scattered throughout.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $5.99

--

Tap the sides of your screen to move left and right across the plain. Collect spheres and booster items while dodging falling blocks and crumbling tiles to survive. The farther you go, the more difficult your escape becomes. Choose your path wisely… once you move forward, there’s no turning back.

Endless gameplay

Challenging missions with excellent rewards

Clean, colorful graphics and an original soundtrack

Dozens of characters and color themes to unlock

Tempest: Pirate Action RPG

Tempest: Pirate Action RPG is another premium release that was previously listed here in a game roundup. Well, it would appear that the developer recently released a free version under the same title. This free version has been placed on the Play Store in order to give people a chance to check out the pirate-themed action RPG gameplay for free. The thing is, it looks like it has been rebalanced for in-app purchases as there are a few available in this free version.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $7.99

The Jolly Roger is waving over your ship, Captain. An adventure RPG that won the hearts of over 50.000 players is now on your mobile. Become a daring pirate, prowl the seas on a battleship armed to the teeth, trade, and assemble your crew from the best cutthroats, defeating other pirates and legendary monsters such as the Kraken, the Leviathan, and others still unknown to science in naval warfare.

Sokoban Next

Sokoban Next takes the tried and true gameplay of Sokoban and twists it into a crazy three-dimensional game. Basically, instead of playing Sokoban on a 2D board, you are now traversing the walls and ceilings of your environment in order to get to the goal. Sure, the gameplay will be familiar, but the additional elements change everything about Sokoban for the better.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.49

Sokoban Next – Smart Game for Smart People. Play the world's favorite puzzle game on a brand new level: if you liked the original, you'll LOVE Sokoban Next. This is the world's greatest Sokoban game featuring 3D puzzles with doors, locks, conveyor belts and teleports.

Super Phantom Cat 2

Super Phantom Cat 2 is a cute looking platformer that uses an adorable cat as the main protagonist. So far the reception of this platformer has been pretty positive, and for good reason. The touchscreen controls work great, and the level design is well thought out.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Meet Ari. He's on a journey to rescue his sister, Ina, who has been kidnapped in the mysterious Phantom world. He's determined. He's focused. But super-scary enemies, super powers, allies and hidden secrets await him.

Words at a Time

Words at a Time plays a lot like a game of Mad Libs. As a story is presented to you with a few lines of text, there will be a couple of words missing from a sentence. It is your job to place in the words you feel work the best, which can result in some pretty humorous situations. The twist to the gameplay is that this is a multiplayer focused title, so your friends and family can join in on the fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $9.99

Once upon a time, there was a _____ _____. Which words will you add? Words at a Time (WaaT) is a fun multiplayer story writing game that allows family, friends, and players from around the world to work together to create a fascinating stories.

Geostorm

Geostorm is a movie tie-in game for the upcoming disaster movie that goes by the same name. The gist of the gameplay has you solving puzzles in isometric environments in order to uncover the deadly truth of the world's recent catastrophic events. While the premise may sound pretty cliché, the gameplay is actually pretty good.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

A network of weather-controlling satellites meant to protect Earth has been sabotaged. Catastrophic weather events are destroying cities across the globe. Experience these disasters up close as you gather essential data to prevent a Geostorm while trying to escape the havoc in this immersive 3D puzzle game

Free Rider HD

Free Rider HD is the latest Line-Rider-like title for Android. What sets it apart from the other similar games is the fact that it displays in HD, along with a few tweaks to the gameplay. But what is really great is the fact that anyone can design a new track to play on and then share it with the community, which basically means you have an endless amount of content to enjoy.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $15.99

Race against millions of players head to head. ALL tracks are player drawn. Hit a track you don't like, skip it and ride on. This game has ENDLESS CONTENT.

Time to be a Hero

Time to be a Hero is a new turn-based RPG for Android that boasts endless quests and gear. Mostly the game is presented with a simple 2D art design where the gameplay works much like a slot machine that gives you a choice from three random movements that are barely animated. It is also worth mentioning that a tablet will be the preferred device to play on, as the UI is quite small thanks to this being a port of a web browser game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99

A true RPG in your smartphone. Infinite quests, gear, artifacts, and terrifying monsters are waiting for you. Get one of the legendary Dragon masks, and become the mightiest hero of all the Necklace’s world. Defeat other heroes in the Arena of Champions and in the Grand Arena.

Shadows of Kurgansk

Shadows of Kurgansk is a new survival game for Android where your goal is to stay alive as long as you can in order to find your way out. This is easier said than done of course. While the graphics are actually pretty great, some of the gameplay can feel like it is lacking when compared to many of the PC games in the same genre.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $30.99

Fight zombies, build asylums, find your way back home. Shadows of Kurgansk is an adventure game, where you need to survive in an area full of danger and mystery. Your goal is to stay alive and find the way out, fighting monsters and completing story driven missions.

Age of Giants: Epic Tower Defense

Age of Giants: Epic Tower Defense is as the name implies a tower defense game. The whole thing is presented in a cartoony isometric view, and the gameplay is about what you would expect from any mobile tower defense title. Sadly there is a large amount of advertisements in the game that really interrupt the flow of the gameplay.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $31.99

Only with the aid of mighty Giants, powerful leader heroes with great charisma, ancient magic, cunning strategy and a rush of inspiration of great leaders was mankind & elves able to defend itself and repel the Orcs onslaught.Peace ensued, but not forever. Scouts reports that demon power is rising at the edge of our Kingdom.

Danger Mouse: The Danger Games

Danger Mouse: The Danger Games is a TV show tie-in game that uses the Danger Mouse property. Originally it was an English TV show released in the 80's, but it was recently rebooted in 2015. This game is a product of that reboot and an endless runner. Not the most original concept, but it may be appealing to fans of the show.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $3.49 - $46.99

The Danger Games is Quark’s latest Reality TV Show where contestants face bizarre and unnecessary challenges as they compete against each other mercilessly…. all in the name of FAME!! PLAY as the world’s greatest secret agent Danger Mouse or even Penfold, Colonel K, Baron Greenback, Jeopardy Mouse and more…

Fly Fishing 3D II

Fly Fishing 3D II is a slick looking fishing game for Android that focuses only on fly fishing. So if you are looking for a fishing game that offers a wide selection of styles, this is not it. However, if you are a fly fishing nut, then this is the game for you. Sure the in-app purchases may be a bit much, but if you play casually, there is actually a bit of fun to be had here.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $54.99

The second fly fishing game that exceeded 4million DL in the world. Experience our new fly fishing game with overwhelmingly evolved 3D graphics.! Also, it became more exciting by adding new elements: Underwater camera, new actions, fight scene, and competing with NPCs.

LoL Kart$: Multiplayer Racing

LoL Kart$: Multiplayer Racing is a free-to-play Mario Kart clone that uses memes as it character base. There are 30 karts to choose from and a plethora of cosmetic items you can collect in order to customize your racer. Considering that this a beta title, there may still be a few kinks to work out before it plays as intended.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Start your engines for the race of your life in this FREE MULTIPLAYER Racing game filled with WACKY KARTS & POP CULTURE’s most popular icons. Race with wacky karts & collect power-up to battle with your opponents in this multiplayer racing game.

World War Mobile

World War Mobile is the latest Game of War clone on the Play Store. While everyone should be pretty familiar with the style of strategy content being used in this clone, the theme is a bit different thanks to the use of an alternate reality timeline. Sadly there is little else to differentiate this game from its clear inspiration.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Following the great depression of 1936, Enemy forces have gathered somewhere on the Antarctic continent, constructing a massive military operations base, hidden in the frosty landscapes of the South Pole. They devastated the world with their superior technology, utterly destroying every existing form of government and society.

Onmyoji

Onmyoji is a new mobile RPG for Android that has great graphics and the usual assortment of free-to-play mechanics. While the gameplay may leave you feeling unfulfilled, at least the art direction offers something beautiful to look at. And at the very least the game is worth a look, thanks to it being offered for free.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

In a time when demons and humans coexisted… Evil spirits from the underworld have begun a quest for power, strength, and dominance. The balance between the two worlds is now in jeopardy. Fortunately, there's a group of gifted humans who can read the stars and draw amulets.

Dragon Project

Dragon Project is a new action and strategy-based multiplayer RPG. It plays a lot like a clone of Monster Hunter but has of course added in a plethora of in-app purchases and free-to-play mechanics. While the gameplay can be enjoyable, the usual roadblocks may turn off the majority of interested players.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $109.99

Greetings from the Kingdom of Heiland, where monsters and mysteries of all kinds lurk. You are a Hunter on a mission: team up with friends to slay monsters, gather precious materials to forge and upgrade your own weapons and armor, then enhance them with Magi to acquire powerful skills.

