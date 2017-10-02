Google is unveiling the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in just two short days, but us tech enthusiasts are an impatient bunch. An image of the Pixel 2 XL in a case has just been leaked by Evan Blass, and it confirms a bunch of things we suspected were coming, including a heavily revised launcher and dual front-facing speakers.

Google Pixel 2 XL, encased pic.twitter.com/GvZZadmZZg — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 2, 2017

The design is identical to our render from a few months ago, save for one element: a second speaker up front. That speaker might alleviate your woes about the missing headphone jack, which we unfortunately can't see a cutout for on this case. The power button and volume rocker are on the right, as expected. And if you look really closely, you can see that the LTE and battery icons in the status bar are rounded; however, this might just be for marketing materials, as it was for the Pixel.

But the most prominent feature in this image is the new Pixel Launcher. We first saw this at Google I/O in May, and we'd also heard about it from a source who used a Pixel 2. While the new location might make the Google search bar more convenient to reach, it's not the most aesthetically-appealing thing. There also seems to be a new reminder widget, with the time of the reminder and the weather underneath. We don't know if this is permanent or not, but we saw something similar, albeit without the reminder, at I/O.

Aside from that, there's not much else we can see. The navigation buttons seem a little smaller than usual, but it could just be the rendering, and the 8:00 time isn't really helpful since we already know it'll run Android 8.0 Oreo. But again, we only have to wait two more days for all the details, so sit tight.