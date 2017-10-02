You might not have noticed this, but Facebook and Facebook Messenger had different emoji sets. Note the emphasis on "had," because Facebook has just chosen to ditch Messenger's own emojis for the ones that are found in Facebook itself. It's a real tragedy.

Messenger emoji were introduced a little over a year ago as a way of unifying emoji between platforms, but Facebook is reverting to the emoji that the actual Facebook service uses for an unknown reason. A spokesperson for Messenger had this to say about the situation:

At this time, we've decided to end our support of the Messenger emoji set to focus our attention on other features that help people express themselves and make the Messenger experience fun and engaging.

I'm not sure how those two correlate, but what's done is done. From now on, Android and web users will see Facebook's emoji, while iOS users will see Apple's emoji. Some iPhone users are already seeing this change, while others aren't.

Emojipedia also notes that Facebook's emojis are more current than iOS's, which means that Android and web users could send unsupported emojis to iOS users. However, this will likely be fixed with Apple's new emoji release by the end of the year. What do you guys think about this change?