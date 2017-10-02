Instagram isn't just for pictures of food and selfies with 10 filters - it's also a key advertising avenue for brands and companies. The social network started displaying ads in 2013, and started allowing certain partners to tag pictures with purchase links last year. Now, Facebook is partnering with BigCommerce to make shopping links more widely available.

Through this partnerhsip, merchants using BigCommerce will be able to tag products on Instagram posts. If you don't use Instagram, the app allows users to tag other people in a photo, and users can drag around the tags to make them point to the given person. The shopping functionality is very similar, but instead of tagging people, merchants can tag products. Tapping on the tag will reveal additional details about the product, including a link that takes you to buy it on the merchant's website. As far as advertisements go, it seems fairly non-intrusive.

An example of product tags on Instagram.

Instagram doesn't allow links in normal posts, so this functionality is pretty important for advertisers and merchants. Before this, many brands used a service called 'Like2Buy' from Curalate, which allowed them to create a list of products from Instagram posts (along with the purchase links). Brands would then but their Like2Buy links in their Instagram account bio, and tell followers to click on the bio link for more info about a product.

Shopping on Instagram is now available to US-based BigCommerce merchants, as long as they have an active Facebook Shop and sell products in US Dollars. Merchants can find more information here.