Huawei has unceremoniously unveiled the latest in its mid-range line, the Nova 2i. Complete with the company's 18:9 FullView display and four cameras, this phone appeared on Vmall, Huawei's official store. Astute readers may notice a similarity here.

Yes, this does look exactly like the leaked Mate 10 Lite from a few weeks back. The Nova 2i comes with a Kirin 659 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 5.9" FHD+ FullView display, a fingerprint sensor on the back, and a 3,340mAh battery. Like most Huawei phones in recent memory, this one pushes the envelope on smartphone photography.

On the front, you get 13MP+2MP cameras, with a selfie flash, which are supposed to give you "clear, beautiful selfies with breathtaking bokeh." Around the back are the 16MP+3MP shooters — Huawei claims that they provide images with "extraordinary depth-of-field and professional bokeh effect." How well this works in practice remains to be seen.

Nougat comes standard with EMUI 5.1 on board, so hopefully Huawei is hard at work on the Oreo upgrade. Pricing and availability is not specified on the website, but you at least get three colors to choose from. Coming as no surprise to anyone, I'd go for that blue one. You can sign up to be notified when the Nova 2i is available.