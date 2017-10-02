There are several different ways to secure your Google account, beyond a simple password. You can use a 2FA app like Google Authenticator or Authy, you can receive login prompts on your phone, or you can setup a physical USB key for 2FA (like a Yubikey). Bloomberg reports that Google is working on yet another form of account security, specifically for high-profile users.

The new service will be called the 'Advanced Protection Program,' and is being tailored towards politicians, corporate executives, and others with heightened security concerns. Accounts enrolled in this program will have some functionality disabled. For example, no third-party applications would be allowed to access account data, like email or Google Drive files. According to the report, the service will continue to be updated with new features to protect user data.

Bloomberg says the service will be officially announced next week, so we won't have to wait long to find out all the details.