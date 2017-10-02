The month of October has just begun, which means Pumpkin Spice lattes, leaves falling off trees, and marathons of The Nightmare Before Christmas on TV. It also means Google has released another Android security bulletin, just like the company does at the start of every month. As usual, OTA zips and factory images with the fixes are already available for Pixel and Nexus devices.
If you're interested in the full list of security vulnerabilities and bugs fixed with this update, you should check out the security bulletin on Android's website. Some of the vulnerabilities patched include a permission escalation bug and more fixes for specially-crafted media files containing executable code. The security bulletin is split into two patch levels - October 1 and October 5. Devices that have the October 5 security patch will contain all the fixes, while ones with just October 1 will only have the most critical changes.
If you have a Nexus or Pixel device, you should get an update with the October 5 security patches soon. For the impatient among you, OTA zips and factory images are now available to manually download. The update is available for the Pixel/Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Pixel C, Nexus 6, Nexus 9, and Nexus Player.
