Sony may not come to mind as one of the most developer-friendly mobile tech companies out there, but its Open Devices program proves otherwise. The latest fruits of this creation come in the form of AOSP Android 8.0 Oreo, which is now available for six Xperia smartphones.

As a recap, the Open Devices program is aimed at developers who want to mess around with the latest versions of Android before they hit wide release. Sony has just published the necessary binaries to compile Android Oreo in AOSP form for six Xperia phones. Without further ado, here they are:

With these binaries and the stuff on Sony's GitHub, along with the build guide, devs should be able to create something nice. And if you're not a dev and don't like messing with your phones' software, you can check this list to see if your Sony device is getting Oreo.