June 2017 Android platform distribution stats see steady rise for Nougat and not much else
-
106
58.
Android platform distribution numbers for July 2017 show another modest increase for Nougat
-
84
59.
Android platform distribution for August 2017: Nougat hits 13.5% with Android O right around the corner
-
46
60.
Android platform distribution updated for September 2017 with another small gain for Nougat and no sign of Oreo
-
9
61.
Android platform distribution for October 2017 includes the first hint of Oreo at 0.2%
Another month, another update to the Google developer dashboards. This time there's something new in the Android version stats, although it's a very, very small something. After the unsurprising no-show last month, Android 8.0 Oreo has made its first appearance this time with a grand total of 0.2% device share.
Here's a breakdown of this month's changes.
Android version stats, October 2017
|Android version
|Previous data (%)
|Current data (%)
|Change (pp)
|2.3
|0.6
|0.6
|0
|4.0
|0.6
|0.6
|0
|4.1
|2.4
|2.3
|-0.1
|4.2
|3.5
|3.3
|-0.2
|4.3
|1.0
|1.0
|0
|4.4
|15.1
|14.5
|-0.6
|5.0
|7.1
|6.7
|-0.4
|5.1
|21.7
|21
|-0.7
|6.0
|32.2
|32
|-0.2
|7.0
|14.2
|15.8
|+1.6
|7.1
|1.6
|2.0
|+0.4
|8.0
|0
|0.2
|+0.2
Despite the presence of Oreo, Android 7.0 and 7.1 still showed a respectable increase of 2% this month. That puts Nougat as a whole at 17.8%... after a full year. Google didn't update the dashboard last October, but the value for Marshmallow would have been somewhere around 21-22%. Nougat's uptake just hasn't been very impressive.
Oreo is a chance for OEMs and Google to be a little more proactive. Nougat popped up last year in November at 0.3%. If Oreo can surpass that mark in next month's stats, we'll be off to a good start. Going forward, support for Treble will hopefully mean faster updates to Android P and later.
The older versions on the chart haven't moved appreciably this month—both Gingerbread and ICS are flat, and Jelly Bean is only down a few tenths. It'll take a while for these apparently indestructible phones to go away.
- Source:
- Android Developers
