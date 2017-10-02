Android Pay is always striving to add new banks and credit unions, and in the case of the United States there's an awful lot to get through. Just recently, 24 new institutions were added to the service, and now a further 16 have also made the cut. You should be notified by your bank when they add support for Android Pay to your card, but just in case, why not take a look at the list to see if you're one of the lucky ones.

The latest update includes the following banks and unions:

Chevron Federal Credit Union Collins State Bank Diebold Federal Credit Union DuGood Federal Credit Union First Federal Bank First State Bank of Mendota Hawthorn Bank Litchfield National Bank Pentagon Federal Credit Union People's Choice Federal Credit Union Peoples Bank Progressive Savings Bank Sidney Federal Credit Union TBK Bank Vacationland Federal Credit Union Washington Financial Bank

If you're not sure whether the keeper of your funds is available on Android Pay yet, head over to the official site where you'll be greeted by a list of more than 1,000 institutions. It's a daunting list and it doesn't have a search function, so cmd+f or ctrl+f will be your friend for this one. If yours isn't there yet, too bad, but it might not be too long before it's added.