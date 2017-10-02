Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Apps

Blizzard Battle.net

Android Police coverage: [We're all soldiers now] Blizzard releases Battle.net app for Android

The Battle.net desktop app is Blizzards' answer to Valve's Steam client. Not only is it a portal to launch all of your Blizzard games, but it is also a store and a chat client. One missing feature of Battle.net is the fact that there hasn't been a mobile client comparable to Steam's. Thanks to the release of the new Blizzard Battle.net app this is no longer a problem. Now you can manage your account from within the app as well as chat with your Battle.net friends.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Blizzard Battle.net - Stay connected with your friends wherever you are. The Blizzard Battle.net Mobile App lets you stay connected with your friends wherever you are. Chat with friends, see what game they're playing, and add new ones - right from your mobile device. Airtime or Wi-Fi connection required for use.

DisneyNOW – TV Shows & Games

Android Police coverage: Disney merges its TV apps into 'DisneyNOW'

DisneyNOW – TV Shows & Games is an all-new app from Disney that combines what were a handful of stand-alone streaming apps for Disney's many kid-focused cable TV channels into one single app. This way you only have to log-in with your cable credentials once, instead of multiple times through multiple apps. Basically, it streamlines all of Disney's content by allowing it to be accessed in a single place.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Open up awesome with your favorite Disney Channel, Disney XD, & Disney Junior shows, Disney Channel Original Movies and games all in one place - whenever, wherever.* Catch up on your favorite Disney TV shows including episodes of Mickey and the Roadster Racers, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Andi Mack and more.

MyScript Nebo

Android Police coverage: [Update: Out of beta] MyScript Nebo is a handwriting recognition and note-taking app for devices with active styluses

MyScript Nebo is a note-taking application that uses handwriting recognition technology as an approachable way to take notes. So far it only supports devices that have an active stylus, such as the recent Note series or Galaxy Tab S3. So while support for a wide range of devices may currently be slightly limited, those that can take advantage of MyScript Nebo should be happy to see a new premium option out there for a quality note-taking app that has built-in handwriting recognition.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Nebo® is the best way to take notes. Created for Android devices using active stylus (like S-Pen or Wacom pen), and powered by MyScript Interactive Ink. Handwrite, draw, edit and format your notes quickly. Nebo documents can be shared as text. Powered by MyScript Interactive Ink

WeDJ

Android Police coverage: WeDJ app arrives in the Play Store to drop a sick beat

WeDJ was released on iOS last year, and Android just received its version of the app this week. For those unfamiliar with the release, it's a DJ app that visualizes a pair of digital turntables on your screen for easy mixing of your music collection. There is even support for physical control stations that connect to the app, though they can be expensive.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

It’s easy to start mixing on the intuitive app, which inherits hardware traits including a two-channel user interface with waveforms, jog wheels, play/cue buttons, tempo sliders and crossfader.

Vero - True Social

Vero - True Social is an all-new social media app that focuses on media and food. It also affords you an easy way to set who can read your posts as you make them. A little, Facebook, a little Instagram, and a little G+ all mixed into a pleasant looking app that is designed with a modern lifestyle in mind.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Vero makes sharing online more like real life, choosing who sees which posts. Whether it’s a photo, a song, a book or movie recommendation, a cool restaurant or a great article with Vero you can naturally choose who sees what. Now you can share more, always being sure who will and won’t see your posts.

Food for All

Often you will hear that restaurants throw out their unserved food at the end of a night. Not only is this true, but it is a waste of money and worst of all food. Food for All is an app looking to change that. 1 hour before a restaurant closes you can use this app to pick up food that is up to 80% cheaper, thus saving yourself some money, but also giving those without a lot of monetary resources an easy way to grab something to eat.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Food for All is an app with the mission of eliminating food waste. We connect you to delicious meals that would otherwise be wasted 1 hour before restaurants close, up to 80% cheaper. A smart way to save money, food and the environment all together.

Choose from various restaurants, cafes and delis close to you

Order great food that would otherwise be wasted

Pick Up your order at the specified pickup time

SyncUP FLEET

SyncUP FLEET is a new app from T-Mobile that gives people an easy way to track the vehicular shipments of their company. Much like how a built-in tracking systems used to work, you can now use your employee's phones to track their whereabouts and shipping times at a much lower cost if not for free.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Fleet management just got easier. SyncUP FLEET gives you the ability track and manage most cars or trucks in your fleet. Download the SyncUP FLEET app and have peace of mind, while managing your fleet and getting the insights that matter from virtually anywhere at any time.

2097: We Made Ourselves Over

2097: We Made Ourselves Over is something of a unique app. It uses video as a way to tell a story through 5 short science fiction films, but it also asks you to interact with them through a few separate segments. Think of it as a video art project, and you may start to get a feel for what is on offer here. Sure, it may not appeal to everyone, but those that do find such experimental apps interesting may have a good time with it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

It’s 2097 and the days of upheaval are over. A new resilience has taken hold. Created by artists Blast Theory, 2097 We Made Ourselves Over mixes gaming with films. Three young girls must make a decision which will affect their entire city, as well as members of their own families. The future of the city relies on their ability to embrace the unknown, face the future and act.

Buttertype

Buttertype is a new keyboard for Android that focuses on smooth and fast typing. It is currently still a beta release, so there may be a few sections that need polish or few bugs that need squashed. But if you are looking for a new keyboard, Buttertype may just be what you are looking for.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

This is keyboard is smooth as butter. One thing is sure, you have never typed this way. This keyboard is an original concept that has been developed using the usage data that we have collected from the Chrooma Keyboard users. The keyboard is essential, fast and made to type.

Indistry

Indistry is a new subscription video service that has intertwined social media and shopping directly into the app. Mainly it appears to consist of indie movies as well as celebrity created content not found on TV. That, of course, means much of the content is stuff you probably have never heard of. The puzzling bit is the fact that they are charging monthly for access to their content before they are even established, so take that as you will.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs ? (none listed)

INDISTRY is the first-of-its kind subscription streaming service that allows you to watch, shop, share, and interact with the content across your screen. Offering some of the best lifestyle entertainment, INDISTRY offers original TV series and movies across a variety of genres curated for your unique taste in music, fashion, arts, sports. Once you select your membership plan, you will automatically receive a 30-day free trial based on the plan you choose.

Network Speed - Monitoring

Network Speed - Monitoring is a new tool from Evozi that gives you exactly what its name implies. Basically, you are provided an easy way to monitor your network speeds in real time in order to give you a better idea of how your data is being used. While there are more than a handful of apps that already offer such a service, Network Speed - Monitoring differentiates itself by giving you a clean and easy to read interface.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

[Beta Testing] Network Speed a small, fast and free network tool. You can monitor your network speed in real time and show accurate info instantly in the background. Ever wonder why your webpage is loading slowly? Now you can check your network speed with ongoing notification or floating widget for real time statistics at a glance.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

DJI Ronin

Android Police coverage: DJI publishes companion app for Ronin, its line of premium gimbals, on the Play Store

DJI Ronin is a tie-in application for DJI's robotic filming apparatuses. They are called Ronin gimbals and are not cheap film equipment. But for those that can afford them this release is an app that gives you access to parameter adjustments and motor settings from the comfort of your phone or tablet.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

DJI Ronin App Features：

Real-time Parameter Adjustments

Support for Bluetooth 4.0

Support for DJI Ronin2

DJI Ronin2 Features：

Gimbal Settings: Motor, SmoothTrack,Remote Control

Gimbal Status Monitoring

Gimbal Advanced Control

Samsung Knox Manage

Samsung Knox Manage is a tie-in app for managing Samsung enterprise mobility management solutions. Essentially this is a tool to handle the security of the Samsung devices given to employees and used in the field. The fact that Samsung created the app means it should provide better support for Samsung products than any third party could.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Samsung Knox Manage is a cloud-based EMM solution. Knox manage manages device features suitable to business purpose, and is intended to provide complete and full Knox feature support over time. Samsung Knox Manage enables enterprises to:

Support all of Samsung enterprise products: Android phones/tablets, Tizen wearables, Windows 10 2-in-1

Manage more features for Samsung devices compared to partner EMM solutions

Support other Knox solutions : Knox Workspace, E-FOTA

Factiva

Factiva is a global news database that requires a subscription to the service, and this is its new app. More or less it is a glorified newsreader used for business information and as a research tool. If you have a subscription, then I suppose this app will be a welcome addition to your app drawer, but for the rest of us, the subscription cost will probably be pretty difficult to swallow.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

The Factiva Android app (currently in beta), exclusive to Factiva subscribers, provides the information you need, whenever you need it. Stay up to date with access to thousands of premium content sources through custom alerts, newsletters, and newsstand.

Jacquard By Google

Google has apparently partnered with Levi's in order to bring us an ugly looking smart jean jacket. Jacquard By Google is the app for controlling the garment's settings, such as custom swipe gestures or taps. The idea is that conveniently placed access points in the jacket allow you to control a pocketed phone and its apps with ease. Sure you could use a smartwatch for this same functionality, but who doesn't want to spend hundreds of dollars on a jean jacket that will easily outlast the tech built within?

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Download this app to connect your Levi’s® Commuter™ Trucker Jacket with Jacquard™ by Google to your phone. The jacket weaves Jacquard Threads into denim to create a functional, fashionable and interactive jacket for the urban commuter. Jacquard technology woven into the left cuff of the jacket allows the wearer to control mobile experiences like music, navigation, and communication on the go without needing to interact directly with their phone.

NikeConnect

Levi's isn't the only company getting in on the smart clothing bandwagon. Nike now has smart-connected jerseys for NBA fans so that they can quickly access highlights of that jersey's particular player. Sure, it isn't the most useful feature in the world, but it's probably a welcome addition for the most hardcore of fans. Of course, adding unneeded features to your clothing will probably allow for a nice jump in price, which is nothing to sneeze at for a pro jersey to begin with.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

The NikeConnect App lets you unlock the exclusive experience that comes with your Nike NBA Connected Jersey. By simply opening the app and tapping your smartphone on the tag on the bottom of your jersey, you unlock next-level access to curated highlights tailored to your player, exclusive offers and experiences that get you closer to the game you love. Activates NFC reader mode allowing you to scan the NikeConnect NFC tag on the bottom of your jersey.

Live Wallpapers

Sequin Flip Live Wallpaper

Good live wallpapers don't seem to crop up as often as they once did. That is why I am happy to present Sequin Flip Live Wallpaper. Not only does it offer an original looking wallpaper that simulates the appearance of moving sequins, but it does so at a meager cost to the user.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Sequin Flip puts interactive sequins on your desktop. Swipe up and down to flip them over and see the reverse color. The sequins realistically push on each other, just like the reversible sequins found on clothing, pillows, purses, etc. The material type for each side can be metallic or plastic.

