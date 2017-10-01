Google's event is coming, so we probably don't have much longer to wait before the company's next phones are announced. But it seems like plenty of information has already leaked out. We could still be in for some surprises, but the odds are that we have a good idea of what to expect.

We know what they (probably) look like. We think it will likely have some interesting additions like a squeezable frame, and we have a decent idea about the specs that should be included. There have even been leaks for upcoming software.

Based on what you've seen so far, we'd like to know how many of you are interested in the new phone.

If you need to refresh your memory, you can check all our previous coverage on the subject here. At this point, we've definitely got opinions of our own. But we'd like to see what our readers think. Vote in the poll below and chat up your opinion in the comments section.

Knowing what we know now, are you interested in the new Pixels? Yes.

Maybe, I'll have to see more.

Nah. View Results