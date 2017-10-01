The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is one of the best Android tablets you can buy right now, for what that's worth. It will probably be a while before Android 8.0 Oreo reaches the tablet, but in the meantime, Samsung has pushed a minor update that enables HDR support for Netflix (among other things).
The update has a version number of 'T820XXU1AQ12/T820XAR1AQ12,' and clocks in at 257MB. Here is the full changelog:
- A new Samsung Pass function ahs been added
- HDR support for Netflix
- Update for Samsung Keyboard
- Changes to the preload type mean that Kids Mode can now be re-installed onto devices from which it had previous been removed.
- Changes to the preload type mean that Soundcamp can now be re-installed onto devices from which it had previous been removed.
- Security policy updated.
As you can see in the below screenshot, Netflix displays an HDR logo in the app after the update, indicating that HDR is supported by both the device and the selected content (in this case, Marvel's Luke Cage series):
It was spotted on a Wi-Fi Tab S3 in the United States, so the version number/rollout date may vary if you live somewhere else or have the LTE model. Let us know in the comments if it shows up on your Tab S3.
Comments