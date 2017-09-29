Internet radio app iHeartRadio is pretty popular with Android users and with good reason. It's built up an impressive feature set to go along with its attractive interface and is frequently updated with useful additions, such as Google Home support earlier in the year. The latest version brings with it a dedicated Android Wear 2.0 app, and you don't need your phone for it to work.
As long as you have an internet connection on your Wear watch you can now use it to listen to live radio and artist stations, perfect for when you head out for a run without your phone, for example. Here's the changelog for v8.3.0 of the app:
Enjoy iHeartRadio live radio and artist stations from your watch for FREE without your phone (internet connection required).
- Listen to your My Favorite’s Radio and recommended stations For You
- Play stations you’ve saved to your iHeartRadio account from your web or mobile device
- Quick access to your most recently played stations
With more than 50 million installs on Android, it stands to reason that a few users will have Wear 2.0 devices, so this will be great news for them. If you're one of those, and you give the standalone Wear app a go, let us know in the comments what you make of the experience.
You can install iHeartRadio via the Play Store link below, or download it to install manually from APKMirror.
