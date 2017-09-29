We've seen the decline of Android tablets in recent years, but if you're in the market for a new one, then you might want to listen up to this Deal Alert. You can grab a Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, plus a $20 Google Play gift card, for $469.99, saving you $130 off the price of the tablet — if you want to get technical, you're actually saving $150 with the gift card thrown in.

The Tab S3 is actually a very nice tablet, sporting a 9.7" 2048x1536 Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 820, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, 13MP/5MP cameras, a fingerprint scanner, and a 6,000mAh battery. Nougat is onboard, too. Basically, this is a great tablet for media consumption, especially gaming. $470 for it isn't too bad at all, especially with the free gift card — we've seen this deal before, but for more money.

The seller, quickshipelectronics, has a 99.7% satisfaction rating with 272,744 reviews at time of writing. It looks like shipping is free, too. Quantity is limited, however, so don't wait too long. Just head over to the source link below if you're interested.