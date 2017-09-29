Despite being a year and a half old at this point, the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge is still a great phone to pick up, depending on the price. David heaped praise on the device in his review, Rita did even more so in her second take, and Richard also had nice things to say about it in his long-term appraisal. We've teamed up with Daily Steals to give you the chance to buy a refurbished S7 Edge for just $285. That really is a steal, somebody call the Android Pol... oh wait, that's us.

The cheapest we've seen the phone up to now has been $299 on eBay, also for a refurbished model. This deal gets you a 32GB unlocked version in any of the following colors: Coral Blue, Black Onyx, Gold Platinum, or Silver Titanium. It comes with a 5.5” Quad HD Super AMOLED display, with its distinctive curved edge. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 820 processor powers the device, which also has 4GB RAM, and the 32GB of storage can be upgraded to 256GB with a microSD card. The battery capacity is listed at 3,600mAh, and the phone is handily water-resistant.

When you hit the Daily Deals site the listed price will be $319.99, so to bring it down to $285 you'll have to use the following coupon code: ANDROIDPOLICEDGE

The phone may have some scratches or light scuff marks, as it is refurbished. It will ship with a generic phone charger, and a 90-day warranty is also included.