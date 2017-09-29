Article Contents
Here we are at penultimate day of September. I have the final list of app sales for you all, complete with a couple of notable ones that I recommend. You can also check out Wednesday's post for more stuff, if you don't like today's offerings.
Also, we have the other App of the Week. And while I'd usually go on about how there's only a few eligible countries, this game is actually on a $0.10 sale here Stateside. Nifty.
Free
Apps
- Fast Camera - HD Camera Lite $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- Interview Genius $3.99 -> Free; 5 days left
- App Shortcuts Creator - App Shortcuts Master Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- GPS Distance meter PRO $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Handy List $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Logarithm Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- QR Code Reader PRO $3.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Games
- Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
- 돌풍마법 디펜스 $2.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- TA: Little Red Riding Hood $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
- 4x4 Safari Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Galaxy Defense - Strategy Game $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Survival Island: Creative Mode $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Zombie Fortress : Trophy Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- Atran - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Praos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Retrome Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Rewun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Velur - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
- Axis Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- KAIP Material Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
- Tibet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
- Ancient Street 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- GO Locker Sonic $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
- Hamster Power! Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Japanese Geisha Doll 3D $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Regix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Thanksgiving Animated Clock 3D $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
- Watch Phase - Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
Game of the Week
- Devils & Demons - Arena Wars Premium - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country) | $2.99 -> $0.10; 4 days left
Sale
Apps
- World Map PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- World Military Map Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- BioRhythmsMeter $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
- BEATS PRO - Instrumentals $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- BEATS 2 XL Freestyle Riddims $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Password Safe Pro $4.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
Games
- Star Vikings Forever $2.99 -> $1.49; 2 days left (fantastic name)
- The Great Fusion $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- VR Space: The Last Mission $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
- Codeword Puzzles,Cipher Games $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Fill-it ins number puzzles PRO $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
- Fill it ins crosswords puzzles $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Word Find Puzzles, Wordsearch $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
- Chibi Survivor Weather Lord PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Night Worker $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- SKY STEEL - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Tears - 9, 10 (2.0 Updated!) $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- Texas Maniac $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
- WILOO (Ads Free) - Adventure 2D Platformer $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
- Wing Zero 2 - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
- Wing Zero X $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
Icon packs & customization
- [Substratum] Oxygen $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 hours left
- Frosty Icon Pack Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- MeeUI Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Pebbles Apex/Nova Icon Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Pixel Icon Pack - Cylinder UI $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Pixel Icon Pack - Fusion UI $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Rectron Icon Pack Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Space Z Icon Pack Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Steelicons - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
- Material Info for WatchMaker $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- Material Info Round Watchmaker $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
- New Dimension Unique Ringtones $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- File Explorer $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left (looks outdated)
- Mega Pack r.485 $12.99 -> $8.49; 5 days left (well...)
- GemBoy! Pro - GBC Emulator $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left (suspicious...)
Comments