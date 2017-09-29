Here we are at penultimate day of September. I have the final list of app sales for you all, complete with a couple of notable ones that I recommend. You can also check out Wednesday's post for more stuff, if you don't like today's offerings.

Also, we have the other App of the Week. And while I'd usually go on about how there's only a few eligible countries, this game is actually on a $0.10 sale here Stateside. Nifty.

Free

Apps

  1. Fast Camera - HD Camera Lite $0.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  2. Interview Genius $3.99 -> Free; 5 days left
  3. App Shortcuts Creator - App Shortcuts Master Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  4. Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  5. Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  6. GPS Distance meter PRO $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  7. Handy List $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  8. Logarithm Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  9. Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  10. QR Code Reader PRO $3.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Games

  1. Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; 7 hours left
  2. 돌풍마법 디펜스 $2.49 -> Free; 5 days left
  3. TA: Little Red Riding Hood $1.49 -> Free; 5 days left
  4. 4x4 Safari Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  5. Galaxy Defense - Strategy Game $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  6. Survival Island: Creative Mode $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  7. Zombie Fortress : Trophy Pro $0.99 -> Free; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. Atran - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  2. Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  3. Praos - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  4. Retrome Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  5. Rewun - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  6. Velur - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 1 day left
  7. Axis Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  8. KAIP Material Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 2 days left
  9. Tibet 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days left
  10. Ancient Street 3D LWP $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  11. GO Locker Sonic $1.49 -> Free; 6 days left
  12. Hamster Power! Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  13. Japanese Geisha Doll 3D $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  14. Regix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  15. Thanksgiving Animated Clock 3D $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left
  16. Watch Phase - Watch Face $0.99 -> Free; 6 days left

Game of the Week

  1. Devils & Demons - Arena Wars Premium - 0.10 (or equivalent in your country) | $2.99 -> $0.10; 4 days left

Sale

Apps

  1. World Map PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  2. World Military Map Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  3. BioRhythmsMeter $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days left
  4. BEATS PRO - Instrumentals $2.49 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  5. BEATS 2 XL Freestyle Riddims $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  6. Password Safe Pro $4.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left

Games

  1. Star Vikings Forever $2.99 -> $1.49; 2 days left (fantastic name)
  2. The Great Fusion $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  3. VR Space: The Last Mission $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days left
  4. Codeword Puzzles,Cipher Games $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  5. Fill-it ins number puzzles PRO $3.99 -> $0.99; 4 days left
  6. Fill it ins crosswords puzzles $3.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  7. Word Find Puzzles, Wordsearch $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days left
  8. Chibi Survivor Weather Lord PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  9. Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  10. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  11. Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  12. Night Worker $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  13. SKY STEEL - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  14. Tears - 9, 10 (2.0 Updated!) $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  15. Texas Maniac $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left
  16. WILOO (Ads Free) - Adventure 2D Platformer $1.99 -> Free; 7 days left
  17. Wing Zero 2 - Ultimate Edition $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days left
  18. Wing Zero X $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days left

Icon packs & customization

  1. [Substratum] Oxygen $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 hours left
  2. Frosty Icon Pack Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  3. MeeUI Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  4. Pebbles Apex/Nova Icon Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  5. Pixel Icon Pack - Cylinder UI $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  6. Pixel Icon Pack - Fusion UI $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  7. Rectron Icon Pack Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  8. Space Z Icon Pack Theme $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  9. Steelicons - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 1 day left
  10. Material Info for WatchMaker $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  11. Material Info Round Watchmaker $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days left
  12. New Dimension Unique Ringtones $1.99 -> $0.99; 3 days left

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. File Explorer $0.99 -> Free; 4 days left (looks outdated)
  2. Mega Pack r.485 $12.99 -> $8.49; 5 days left (well...)
  3. GemBoy! Pro - GBC Emulator $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days left (suspicious...)