Verizon has updated its support pages for both the S7 and S7 edge with a new software version for each. Included in the changes are improved voice recognition, general bug fixing, extra features for corporate owners, and August's security patch. The two versions go by NRD90M.G930VVRU4BQH4 and NRD90M.G935VVRU4BQH4.
This release doesn't quite bring things up to the September's patch, which included BlueBorne fixes. Some OEMs have snuck in BlueBorne fixes on an older patch level, like OnePlus. But it's also unlikely that they were otherwise added since Verizon has previously advertised the BlueBorne fix in its changelogs.
The biggest fixes are for Wi-Fi call performance and voice recognition. Now users of the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge on Verizon can use OK Google even in power saving modes, so you don't have to sacrifice as much in functionality when trying to squeeze out every bit of battery life.
The full changelog is a bit long to bring up here, but a slightly truncated version is as follows:
Android® Security Patch Level: 2017–08-01
Improved Wi-Fi call performance
- Prevent Wi-Fi voice call drops.
Improved voice recognition
- Improved "OK Google" command detection when using the power saving modes.
- Samsung S Voice app performance improvements.
Additional fixes and improvements
- Fixes an issue preventing contact name from displaying during incoming voice calls.
- Fixes an issue that could cause Mobile Hotspot to not turn on when enabled from the notification (quick settings) panel.
- Provides a notification panel option to delay app updates.
Improvements for corporate owners
Among the corporate improvements are Android for Work compatibility with USB port file transfers, voicemail speed dial and notification from Knox, and fixes for both Knox and OneTalk.
The OTA should already have started rolling out since it's been listed on Verizon's site. You can check yourself, if you have one of the two devices, in Settings -> About phone -> Software updates -> Check for Updates. YMMV, though. If you don't see it quite yet on your device, you should soon.
