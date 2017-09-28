Samsung's Active line of flagships has been an AT&T-only zone for years. Since the first S4 variant launched in 2013, big blue has held exclusivity to the rugged flagship. (There was one sprint S5 variant, but it wasn't called Active.) But the days of AT&Tyranny for the Active line are coming to an end. It looks like the durable IP-68 version of Samsung's flagship is headed to T-Mobile. At least, someday.

VentureBeat reports that marketing material they've had access to points to the handset coming to the magenta-colored carrier. The model number will be the SM-G892T. The AT&T model was identical but for an A at the end, for reference. It should also come in the same Meteor Gray and Titanium Gold colors it did previously.

They don't have any data that points to when the new model might be released so it could be a while. VentureBeat also found other references to a possible universal version, the SM-G982U, that is showing up in some certification databases. That might imply yet another SKU is out there, and it could even be unlocked since most phones with a "U" in Samsung's model number scheme typically are.