Motorola's been churning out a lot of source code lately, and the newest one is for the Moto X Force (kinzie) on Android 7.0 Nougat. Those of you in the US might know this phone as the Verizon DROID Turbo 2, but it's known internationally as the Force.

The international and Verizon models, known internally as "kinzie," have had Android 7.0 for over half a year. But don't let the fact that the DROID 2 Turbo shares the same codename fool you; we won't be seeing any development for the Verizon variant, as its bootloader is locked.

If you're a developer who needs this source code, you can find it at the source link below.