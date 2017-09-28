Hot off his recent vacation, Magisk developer topjohnwu has released a beta version of Magisk (v14.1) that works with the Pixel phones. We've even installed it on one of our own Pixel XLs and, well, it works. This is probably one of the oldest requests users have had for Magisk, and now it's here. Best of all, it works without a custom recovery, and (allegedly) survives OTA.

The full changelog is below:

Magisk v14.1

- [MagiskInit] Introduce a new init binary to support skip_initramfs devices (Pixel family)

- [script] Fix typo in update-binary for x86 devices

- [script] Fix stock boot image backup not moved to proper location

- [script] Add functions to support A/B slot and skip_initramfs devices

- [script] Detect Meizu boot blocks

- [MagiskBoot] Add decompress zImage support

- [MagiskBoot] Support extracting dtb appended to zImage block

- [MagiskBoot] Support patching fstab within dtb

- [Daemon/MagiskSU] Proper file based encryption support

- [Daemon] Create core folders if not exist

- [resetprop] Fix a bug which delete props won't remove persist props not in memory

- [MagicMount] Remove usage of dummy folder, directly mount tmpfs and constuct file structure skeleton in place

There was a lot of work topjohnwu had to do to get Magisk playing nice on Google's Pixels. It's all reasonably complex, but you can read all the details about the new MagiskInit system. Suffice it to say, Magisk can now handle the particulars for the way Pixel devices work.

On that note, an OTA survival method has also been introduced, and it even works with the Pixel's unique A/B partition system. It's not an automatic process, you'll have to make sure that you perform the correct operations during the update process, but those are documented here. Our test Pixel XL didn't have a pending update, so we haven't had a chance to test how it handles OTAs just yet, but it's great news. And so far, root is working perfectly.