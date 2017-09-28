GoPro has become the dominant name in action cameras with devices like the well-reviewed Hero5. Today, the company has announced the brand new Hero6, and its Android app is already updated with support. There's no need to wait—the camera is available for purchase right this minute.
The Hero6 pushes the envelope with new high-resolution and high-framerate options. Here's what you can expect from the camera.
- Powered by GoPro’s Custom-Designed GP1 Processor
- 4K60 and 1080p240 Video
- QuikStories Enabled, GoPro App Compatible
- Most Advanced Stabilization of any HERO camera
- All-New Touch Zoom
- 3x Faster Offload Speeds via 5GHz Wi-Fi
- Waterproof to 33 Feet (10m)
- Compatible with Karma and Existing GoPro Mounts
- Improved Dynamic Range and Low-Light Performance
- RAW and HDR Photo Modes
- Voice Control in 10 Languages
- GPS, Accelerometer and Gyroscope
- WiFi + Bluetooth
That's just for the basic Hero6 Black. There's also a Hero6 Fusion designed for capturing 5.2K30 and 3K60 spherical video. This camera is launching in early 2018 and will need a separate app, but the standard GoPro app is already updated for the Hero6 Black. Here's the changelog.
- Improved QuikStories performance
- Smooth Zoom allows you control your zoom level in live preview
- Enables viewing and downloading HEVC video on supported devices
- 5GHz Wi-Fi support transfers media from camera to app faster than ever*
- Bug fixes and performance enhancements
The 5GHz support will be handy for the Hero6, which will probably produce some huge files with up to 240fps. Your phone will need to support for the 5GHz band. You'll need a reasonably fast phone to deal with GoPro6 footage anyway. The camera is on sale now for $499.99 on GoPro's site and at various retailers.
- Source:
- GoPro
